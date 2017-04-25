Former ‘Bachelor’ star arrested after allegedly leaving scene of fatal crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — “Prince Farming,” Chris Soules, was arrested Monday night after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash he is believed to have caused, TMZ reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Soules’ Chevy pickup rear ended a John Deere tractor-trailer in Buchanan County, Iowa, and the impact pushed the tractor-trailer into a ditch. The driver of that tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital but died.

TMZ reports Soules was arrested and booked on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.

Soules is best known for his appearance on season 19 of “The Bachelor.”

'Bachelor' Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Crash (MUG SHOT) https://t.co/z8xdW3zRz4 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2017