Hamilton, Mo. earns moniker ‘the Disneyland of Quilting’

HAMILTON, Mo. -- Did you know that a town about an hour north of downtown KC is known as the "Disneyland of Quilting?"

Hamilton, Mo. is drawing quilters from around the country. The town of about 1,800 has seen a lot of needle-pushers coming in; it's mostly women, but there is something for the guys often brought along.

"They have some unique shops and stores ... mainly for women in general, but there's this really neat place called Man's Land here. We thought we'd stop in here and take a look and it's really cool," said one visitor.