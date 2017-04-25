Infertility doctors hosting free Q&A session in KC this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week is National Infertility Awareness Week, and a new report shows one out of every eight couples will have trouble getting and staying pregnant.

Research shows treating infertility can be as stressful as treating some of the most common and serious illnesses such as heart disease or cancer.

Many couples walking this path tend to feel lonely and isolated.

Doctors say medical science has come a long way, even in just the past five years.

"We have changed the way we run IVF cycles, and we do things that are much safer for women now, than we were five years ago," Dr. Barbara Stegmann said. "We can do a lot of testing on embryos, so that we know that they`re genetically normal or genetically abnormal."

If you or someone you know is struggling with infertility, there will be a family building conference at Metropolitan Community College off Southwest Trafficway this Saturday.

There will be a Q&A with infertility doctors.

The event is free. Click here for more information and to RSVP.