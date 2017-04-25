KBI investigating death in Atchison, Kan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATCHISON, Kan. -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at the Atchison Police Department are investigating after a body was found Monday.

A KBI spokesperson said in a statement a the body of a man was found at his residence near 12th and Parallel Street in Atchison. Police began the death investigation at around 7 p.m. Monday, and contacted KBI 45 minutes later.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Michael Moeck.

A cause of death has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.