Lee’s Summit firefighters keep house fire from spreading to nearby homes

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Firefighters in Lee’s Summit kept a house fire from spreading to a neighboring home early Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department say around 4:18 a.m. they were dispatched 713 Southeast 11th Street.

When the fire department arrived, the single-story, single family residence was heavily involved in fire. Initially crews were operating in a defensive mode to fight the fire and protect a nearby house.

Crews had the fire under control by 4:56 a.m. All occupants of the house have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.