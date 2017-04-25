Local restaurant shares recipe for pork stroganoff to spread word of 21st annual Forks and Corks event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Harvesters' 21st annual Forks and Corks fundraising event is Thursday, April 27.

The event will feature dishes such as pork stroganoff.

Chef Vincent Parades of MetropolitanKC visited the FOX 4 morning show Tuesday to show how to make the pork stroganoff featured.

MetropolitanKC is just one of more than 50 restaurants at this year's Forks and Corks at the Kansas City Convention Center in the Grand Ballroom.

Pork Stroganoff Dish

Ingredients:

6oz Egg Noodles

6oz Shaved Pork Tenderloin

5oz Stroganoff Sauce Base

4oz Dill Crème Fraiche

1oz Julienne Yellow Onion

1oz Quartered Button Mushroom

1oz. Minced Pickles

1oz Fresh Dill for Garnish

2ea Grilled Baguette

Directions:

Sautee Tenderloin, onions, mushrooms until cooked.

Add Sauce base, and 2oz of the crème fraiche and cook until hot.

Add Egg Noodles, and cook until hot, adding a little crème fraiche or sauce base to keep from drying out.

At the end add Minced Pickles

Arrange the pork, sauce, and noodles into a circle bowl.

Garnish with remaining crème fraiche, dill, and baguette.

Stroganoff Broth and Sauce

Ingredients:

1ea Large Onion rough cut

2oz Button Mushrooms

3ea Bay Leaves

3oz Chicken Base

3oz Beef Base

1Tbs Black Pepper

1/2c White Wine

1gal Water

Directions:

Add any pork trim or scraps to the Broth while it is reducing.

Reduce broth by half, leaving a half gallon.

Strain Broth through a mesh scream.

Stroganoff Sauce

Ingredients:

1½qt. Broth

4oz. Butter

4oz. Flour

¼c Dijon Mustard

¾c Brandy or Cognac

Directions:

Make a roux out of the butter and flour, let cook for 5 to 10 minutes until it develops a nutty aroma smell. Add a gallon of the broth to the roux and mix well to incorporate completely. Then add in the rest of the broth and bring to a boil, next put the brandy on the stove and catch on fire when the fire goes out the brandy is ready (It will reduce by 1/3). Add the brandy and the Dijon, let cook for 5 minutes until all ingredients are incorporated.

