Mom says daughter shot in KCK adored her kids, killing stuns neighbors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A 24-year-old mom was found murdered inside her Kansas City, Kansas home over the weekend, and police are still searching for her killer.

Police say the mom's murder is the 10th homicide so far this year in KCK. Tabitha Newbill turned 24 just three weeks ago, and was mom to two little boys. Her killing has stunned neighbors.

"When we looked out and we saw all the police and the detectives that's when we figured that someone must have died," a neighbor told FOX 4.

KCK police say shortly after 8 on Saturday night, officers went to Newbill's home near Ninth and Troup, and found the young mom shot to death.

Police haven't released any more information yet, only saying they're still looking for Newbill's killer.

Her hurting mom spoke to FOX 4's Robert Townsend over the phone on Monday night. She says her daughter was very loving, caring and especially adored her two little boys. The children are just 18 months and 6 years old. Her neighbor is praying for Newbill's family, especially her two boys.

"You have to. The kids are innocent in all of this. You got to pray for the kids," the neighbor said.

Newbill's mom says her daughter was a certified nursing assistant and was preparing to go back to school to become a licensed practical nurse. She was also married. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family with funeral expenses.

If you know anything about her murder, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.