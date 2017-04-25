Police chase ends in crash at St. Louis airport injuring woman and child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A police chase in St. Louis ended in a crash at the East Terminal of Lambert Airport, injuring a woman and child Tuesday morning.

A child and woman were struck during a police chase at the East Terminal of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. pic.twitter.com/6ieqpAqnJd — FOX2now (@FOX2now) April 25, 2017

KTVI reports that the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. A spokesperson with the Normandy Police Department said an officer was performing routine traffic duty on westbound Interstate 70 when he witnessed a vehicle commit a moving violation.

The officer learned the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in St. Louis city, and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle then led police in a pursuit.

The suspect exited I-70 at the airport and struck a bystander vehicle with a woman and child inside.

The crash shut down east and westbound lanes of Lambert International Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated the child had died as a result of the crash. However, authorities later said the child had received life-saving treatment at the scene and has been transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on the condition of the woman.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene. A firearm was found inside the suspect vehicle, KTVI said.

The investigation is ongoing.