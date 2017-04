KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The two young people found dead in a Wal-Mart parking lot in KCK on Sunday died from carbon monoxide morning, police said.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted out the cause of the deaths Tuesday afternoon.

The 2 individuals we found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning. https://t.co/oXYtpJr5Qu — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 25, 2017

Patrick McCallop, Kansas City, Kan., police spokesperson, said Sunday the victims are a white male and a white female. They were inside a car that was running. They have not yet been identified.

Police did not offer further details.