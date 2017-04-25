Prosecutors file more charges against wife accused of killing husband in Knob Noster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- A Johnson County, Mo., woman now faces a total of eight charges as she's accused of killing her husband. On Monday, FOX 4 learned that prosecutors think Jema Donahue had some help committing the crime near Knob Noster.

Donahue's bond has been raised to $250,000, and she now faces charges including abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in addition to second degree murder and other felony charges.

Court documents show that she admitted to killing her husband Javon two weeks ago, and go on to indicate that her mother and another man then dumped his body, which was found on a farm near Warrensburg this weekend.

No one else has been charged in the crime so far.

Earlier on Monday, Donahue's bond was only $25,000 for the sole charge of second degree murder.

During a police interview Donahue admitted to shooting her husband in the basement bedroom of a home she shared with her parents 10 days ago, back on Friday, April 14.

Then, court documents state - her mother and a man dumped that dead body about 20 miles away. A tip lead investigators to the scene last Friday, the 21st. Early Saturday morning, investigators say she confessed.

Several of Donahue's friends say they suspected her husband physically and mentally abused his wife, and neighbors say sheriff's officers had been called out to the Knob Noster house in recent months.

No court dates are given for her yet, and her bond is now cash-only.