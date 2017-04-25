Riverside police say missing, runaway teenage girl found safely in Kansas City

**Update: Riverside police said on Tuesday evening that Gabriella was located in Kansas City and is safe, she’s been reunited with her parents**

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway juvenile.

Gabriella “Gabby” McDowell is a white female who is 15 years old. She stands about 5’7” and weighs between 240-260 pounds. She has light brown and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored tie-dyed shirt and grey jeans.

Gabriella was last seen at about 2:30 pm on Monday at Park Hill South High School in Riverside.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should contact the Riverside Police Department at (816) 741-1191.