Series of day time break-ins in Shawnee prompts police to beef up patrols

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A series of break-ins has left residents in one Shawnee neighborhood a little on edge. The police department there sent out a warning to families.

Those break-ins have been happening in the eastern side of Shawnee, and they happened during the day time.

Police said the M.O. is the same each time: kick in the door and grab the loot.

Police said items stolen from homes include guns, gaming equipment, computers and other electronics, jewelry, checks, and social security cards.

Shawnee police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Police are asking residents to report suspicious people in their neighborhoods.