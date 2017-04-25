Try KC’s best bourbon, beer and BBQ at 2nd annual Pig and Swig event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The second annual Pig and Swig event comes to KC this weekend and features Kansas City's finest beer, bourbon and barbecue. The event takes place Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. If you're interested in learning more or purchasing tickets, click here.

In the video above, Partner and bar manager for The Monarch Bar, Brock Shulte, demonstrates how to make a cocktail you can sip while trying barbecue.

Pendergast

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

0.75 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth

0.5 oz Benedictine

2 d Angostura Bitters

Directions:

Build all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice until properly chilled, strain into serving glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Owner of Blind Box BBQ, Joe Tulipana, also stopped by the morning show Tuesday to show how to prepare smoked chicken wings and burnt ends.

