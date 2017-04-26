Blue Springs South athlete making his mark in crossfit with a top-ranking on world stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Blue Springs South High School junior is currently ranked 6th in the world in crossfit in his division.

Crossfit is a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout involving interval training, gymnastics, powerlifting, and a lot more, and 17-year-old Cole Greashaber is a star.

“It's kind of painful, but I enjoy going through it as fast as I can and trying to push myself past my limits,” he said. “I ended up getting 6th in the world. It makes me feel happy that my work's paid off."

Greashaber has always been athletic. He was a gymnast for 11 years -- a state champion in fact. He credits that skill for his ability to excel at crossfit. His fascination with high-intensity exercise began when he was 13 years old. Fast forward to present-day...and it's not just an activity, it's his life.

“Now when I wake up I realize I have crossfit, I don't have anything else. I have school and my homework and crossfit," he said.

“He's an amazing athlete. Cole has a gymnastics background, he's also a competitive diver at his high school. He's just good at everything he touches," Aaron Axmear, owner and head coach at Crossfit Lee’s Summit, said.

He qualified for all-state recognition his sophomore and junior year.

“Cole is one of the hardest working divers that I have ever seen. If I tell him to do three of something, he wants to do six of something. He's very successful because of his hard work," said Blue Springs South Diving Coach Missy Jackson.

He's focused on being the best he can be, but it's more than just hard work; he is the epitome of grace and humility.

“Just someone who works and tries to be the best they can be," he said.

Greashaber has advanced to the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, which take place this August.