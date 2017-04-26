Community continues to support Ofc. Wagstaff with fundraiser at A Little BBQ Joint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A little barbecue joint hopes to raise money for an officer's family in need.

Officer Thomas Wagstaff will enter rehabilitation after being shot in the head responding to a burglary in Independence.

Wednesday night, Independence diners went out for "Wings For Wagstaff."

It is a little BBQ joint, and that happens to be the name of the restaurant too.

A Little BBQ Joint offered "Wags-Wings" which is a generous portion of wings and fries for just $8. All of the money going to Officer Wagstaff's family.

They started out with 480 pounds of wings Wednesday morning and half of that got gobbled up during the lunch rush, and they are expecting to plow through the rest during dinner.

Owner Fabian Bauer said this is his way to show Officer Wagstaff -- a frequent customer here -- that he is not forgotten.

"I support my police department. I support my fire department," Bauer said "I think they're great guys. They put their life on the line all the time, and I really felt I wanted to help the family."

Windie Zieber headed out to A Little BBQ Joint to support the cause and, of course, to enjoy the food.

"He put himself in harm's way, but he helped the man, but it also harmed him," Zeiber said.

Lunch was packed and the dinner rush was just starting when FOX 4 crews arrived just before 5 p.m., but the crowds were arriving fast.

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, and folks from all different safety forces throughout the Kansas City came through Wednesday.

Wagstaff is reportedly doing remarkably well in his recovery; they say his brain is functioning well and he is speaking. The support for Officer Wagstaff has not slowed down as he continues his battle.