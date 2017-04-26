Concern in Crossroads as burglars make off with thousands worth of goods, cash from 5 businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Businesses in the Crossroads District are keeping their eyes wide open.

Police in Kansas City say five businesses, three of which are restaurants, were burglarized on Monday night, making off with thousands stolen goods and cash. That has business owners in that area near Southwest Boulevard on high alert, concerned over the potential of more crimes.

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop​ is one of the five businesses that were robbed, and one of three restaurants robbed between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Kansas City Police Detective Tim Mountz. Police say they're counting on the public's help to identify the people caught by security cameras inside the businesses.

Surveillance video shows four masked men breaking into Lulu's, entering the building through a glass door. Other video clips show the burglars carrying computer equipment out of the restaurant, and ransacking the restaurant's office, slamming some equipment to the ground as they foraged for loot.

Willie Celaya, kitchen manager at Lulu's, says he and another manager arrived for work around 9:50 a.m. on Monday to find they'd been robbed. Celaya says he's worked at Lulu's for seven years, and the store hasn't been robbed in that time. Celaya says managers keep cash register tills in a locked office during the overnight period, and he found them emptied out.

"There was a big ole mess. We thought something was weird. We didn't really want to touch anything. We just thought it was weird," Celaya said on Wednesday.

Kansas City Police say two nearby offices were robbed in the same crime spree. One manager at a nearby restaurant told FOX 4 News he was fearful the burglars would return.

Det. Mountz says the four burglars covered their faces, concealing their identities. However, their red Nissan Quest minivan, said to be of a mid-90s model, could help identify the burglars. Det. Mountz says it's not out of the question those four men could rob again.

"They were wearing masks which makes you think they were aware there were cameras," Det. Mountz said. "They didn't park out front. They didn't do a lot of things we see often. They did a lot of things we see often. They did a lot of things to make you think this was planned out."

If you know who those four burglars are, please call Kansas City Crimestoppers. That agency's number is (816) 474-TIPS.