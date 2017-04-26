Drivers who use 71-Highway will soon see signs for an increased speed limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can expect to see new signs go up along part of 71-Highway as early as this week, which will signal an increase in the speed limit.

The impacted section includes 71-highway from Three Trails Crossing to just south of 75th Street.

Traffic engineers found a majority of the people using this section of 71 were speeding, and they hope changing the speed limit from 55 mph to 65 mph will make the area safer.

The hope is that getting rid of the dramatic change in speed will result in a lower number of crashes.

When looking to see if the speed limit should be raised, they looked at crashes in the area. The 65 mph speed limit matches the others in the Three Trails Interchange.

MoDOT is now waiting on the actual speed limit signs to be installed before formally changing the speed limit.