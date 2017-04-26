Father of suspect in 2-year-old Gardner girl’s murder is charged with illegally filling prescriptions

OLATHE, Kan. — The father of a woman charged in the death of a two-year-old Gardner girl is himself facing charges in Miami County in an unrelated case.

Michael Brian Thomasson, 54, is charged with identity theft and unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs.

Prosecutors said an investigation dating back to October 2016 revealed that Thomasson provided a physician assistant with false information, and later obtained eight prescription orders, totaling 13 pharmacy transactions, in Spring Hill, Kan.

Investigators said a medical office contacted another office to discuss test results before an upcoming surgery Thomasson had scheduled. This led to the offices discovering discrepancies in Thomasson’s patient information.

The office then learned that Thomasson had been filling hydrocodone prescriptions using his actual name and date of birth.

Thomasson was arrested in Johnson County on the Miami County warrant.

Michael is the father of 24-year-old Lindsey Thomasson, who is currently facing a first degree murder charge in the death of two-year-old Presley Kay Porting in Gardner, Kan.

Michael was released from the Johnson County jail on a $2,500 bond.