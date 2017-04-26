× KC FORUM: MISSION, DOGS AND VETERANS

2017-12

This week on KC Forum we meet an interesting nun, Sr Pauline Quinn, who started prison dog programs all across the country. Several veterans have teamed up to help other veterans who are down on their luck with “tiny houses”. And the Mission Project was designed to assist adults with disabilities live fuller lives.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

VOICE: Doug Medlock

music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com