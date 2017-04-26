× KC Forum: WWI Letters, March of Dimes and Homelessness

2017-16

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about the continued good work of the March of Dimes and their latest fundraiser. Pat O’Neill retrieved letters from his grandfather to his mother during World War I and he has compiled them into a book. Teens who have aged out of the social services system in Missouri find themselves many times, living on the streets but the Rotary Club is working to help them.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

VOICE: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com