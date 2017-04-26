Leawood man who survived heart attack meets medical team who saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's an emotional afternoon for a Leawood man. He's meeting, for the first time, the people who saved his life.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell was at Menorah Medical Center with his story.

Patrick Cocherl Jr. is happy and most importantly, healthy. It was a different story a short two months ago when he realized he was having a heart attack.

Today Patrick met the team that saved his life, from paramedics to doctors.

The hospital hosted the "Great Save" event, giving everyone involved in Patrick's recovery a chance to celebrate his life.

In February, dispatchers answered a call from Patrick saying he was sweating and experiencing chest pain. Paramedics arrived in minutes.

Patrick flat-lined several times on his way to the hospital. He recovered and was eventually released, and on Wednesday got a chance to thank everyone who helped.

Patrick said it's really important to make the call if you notice something is wrong.

"The fire department told me later, 'if we would've been 30 seconds later, we would not have saved you," Patrick said. "So making that call, and the way I'm telling everyone I know is, if you're wrong, it's only a $400 cab ride. Make the call."