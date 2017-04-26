Mizzou fraternity poses NHL playoff bet to Carrie Underwood ahead of St. Louis-Nashville matchup

Hey @carrieunderwood we have a challenge for you. Can we get some help @StLouisBlues @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/p0rGMEEdlv — Sigma Pi – ΓΣ (@SigmaPiMizzou) April 25, 2017

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As the St. Louis Blues prepare to take on the Nashville Predators in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, one University of Missouri fraternity is calling out Carrie Underwood.

Members of Sigma Pi, clad in Blues gear, tweeted a video addressed to Underwood, who is the wife of Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher.

“Hi Carrie Underwood. I’m Tim Schweiss with Sigma Pi in Columbia, Missouri, and we’ve got a bet we want to make with you. If the Predators win the next series against the Blues, we’ll all come down and donate 200 community service hours to the charity of your choice in Nashville. But if the Blues win, you host a concert in Columbia, Missouri, and all the proceeds go to a charity of our choice. Your move. One more thing, let’s go Blues!”

The video has been retweeted more than 2,300 times, but so far the American Idol-turned country singer has yet to respond.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. in St. Louis for Game 1.

The gauntlet has been thrown, Carrie.