Park Hill High School ranked top in metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The rankings are out.

Park Hill High School students can hold their heads high Wednesday knowing that their school is the highest ranked in the metro, according to US News and World Report. But while they might be number one in Kansas City, they are a bit lower nationally. They are ranked 749th compared to all the other high schools in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report looked at all 22,000 high schools in the nation and ranked them based on two factors: students’ performance on state assessment tests and how well the school prepares kids for college.

They also split the lists into groups based on charter schools, magnet schools and STEM schools, and awarded the best of the best gold, silver and bronze medals based on performance.

Top 5 Schools in Mo.

1) Park Hill

2) Staley

3) Park Hill South

4) Blue Springs

5) Hogan Prep

Top 5 Schools in Kan.

1) Blue Valley North

2) Blue Valley

3) Blue Valley Southwest

4) Blue Valley West

5) Shawnee Mission East

Top Schools in Mo. (Overall Rank)

6) Park Hill

11) Staley

13) Park Hill South

21) Blue Springs

28) Hogan Prep

31) Center Senior High

33) West Platte

Kansas (Overall Rank)

1) Blue Valley North

2) Blue Valley

3) Blue Valley Southwest

4) Blue Valley West

5) Shawnee Mission East

6) Blue Valley Northwest

8) Lawrence Free State

9) Olathe Northwest

10) Shawnee Mission South

Top 10 Schools in Metro (Parenthesis is National Rank)

1) Park Hill (749)

2) Blue Valley North (790)

3) Blue Valley (944)

4) Blue Valley Southwest (960)

5) Blue Valley West (1180)

6) Shawnee Mission East (1350)

7) Blue Valley Northwest (1355)

8) Staley (1519)

9) Lawrence Free State (1599)

10) Olathe Northwest (1626)

Click here for the full list.