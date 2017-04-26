Police back off scene of standoff near East 24th Terrace and Bales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police voluntarily backed out of a standoff early Wednesday morning after determining there was no crime committed and no reason to call in extra units for an operation 100 at the reported home.

For nearly an hour and a half they had their lights on surrounding a house near East 24th Terrace and Bales, and they set up a perimeter around Indiana Park.

Police say for about 30 minutes they tried to communicate with the people inside the home by using a bullhorn and speaking Spanish, but never got a response. They eventually decided to back out around 5:37 a.m.

The incident started it 3:20 a.m. with a female neighbor calling about shots fired. When officers arrived they said they heard people cocking their guns and those guys retreated back into the house.

Police say they will be back during the daylight to keep an eye on the house because it appears to be suspicious with the curtains and covers and sheets over the windows and several air-conditioning units, as well.