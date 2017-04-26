Police determine gun teen used to threaten Hickman Mills student was air soft gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four young people were questioned and one charged with intimidation after police say they were seen on Facebook Live waving what turned out to be an air soft gun and threatening to shoot up Hickman Mills Freshman Center, 9010 Old Santa Fe Rd.

According to police, three of the four teens were hiding in the woods off school property near 93rd and Old Santa Fe. The suspects surrendered after police K9 units arrived in the area.

The teen who had the gun never pointed it at anyone, therefore he is not facing any gun charges, but is instead charged with intimidation for threatening violence.

The day before the incident, the student who flashed the gun reportedly got into a fight with the person police say he threatened. In the Facebook Live video, police say the teen said he was going to the school to 'take care of business', flashed the air soft gun and threatened to shoot the kid, police say.

A gun was recovered by police from the woods and it wasn't until they examined it more closely that they realized the authentic-looking gun was actually an air soft gun.

Police say the Facebook Live video was shot at the teen's house facing the charge. The second teen boy was taken into custody on a previous juvenile warrant for theft. The third and fourth teen boys were not charged and were released to their parents.

"It definitely makes me worried," said Ashleigh Hall, whose cousin attends school. I don't understand why this part is so big on gun violence and taking lives. It's sad. I wake up every morning and I see someone else personally that I know has also lost their life to violence."

"I don't feel like no child should have any of that but they do," said Keair Black, a graduate of the Freshman Center. "They get ahold of it somehow, someway. It just happens."

Nobody was hurt in the incident or arrest.