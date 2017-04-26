Police ID victims in carbon monoxide poisoning at KCK Wal-Mart, say deaths accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police identified two people who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Wal-Mart parking lot on Sunday.

Authorities said the victims are 26-year-old Carolyn K. Williams-Cottier of Kansas City, Kan., and 30-year-old Trevor B. Roth of Dodge City, Kan.

On April 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the Wal-Mart at 108th and Parallel Parkway to check on the welfare of two people in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police found the victims deceased inside the vehicle that was still running.

An autopsy later revealed the deaths to be accidental due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police did not provide further details at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.