Prosecutors charge 16-year-old as adult in drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teenager is facing felony charges after he allegedly fired shots at a woman from inside a vehicle.

Dezzman Clemons, 16, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Family Court certified him to be tried as an adult, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Court records say police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 29th and Olive on Feb. 19. A victim told police that she was sitting on the porch when a gray vehicle drove up with Clemons in the back seat behind the driver. She said Clemons leaned out the window and said he was going to kill her, then fired several shots and the vehicle sped off.

The woman was not injured.

Police said they found Clemons at the back door of a residence on Park Avenue. They said he ran and hid in a closet, but was taken into police custody.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.