KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students from Kansas City Art Institute put their skills to the test Wednesday morning as they showed off the race cars they've been working on.

The cars, made entirely of cardboard and glue, were each raced down an 80 foot long rail that sits 18 inches above the ground.

"It's a problem solving project," the instructor said. "It's just a way to end the semester and have a little fun. It's not necessarily as serious as some of the other stuff we do through the semester."