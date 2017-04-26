Trolley Track Trail attacker emerges from behind trees, pistol whips man after robbing him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was assaulted in the Waldo neighborhood on Tuesday in broad daylight. Police say the attacker robbed the victim at gunpoint just before 1 p.m. while he was cleaning a section of the Trolley Track Trail near 77th and Wornall.

The attacker emerged from behind trees along the trail, pointed a gun and demanded his possessions.

“The Waldo CID Wizards go along Wornall Road with trash cans and pick up all the trash, clean up all the graffiti. One of those people was attacked on the trail by someone with a gun,” said Angie Lile, Waldo Tower Homes Association President.

After the robbery, the victim was struck with the gun before the suspect ran away.

“I wanted to get the word out to as many residents as I could, especially in our district, we have a lot of people who live along the trail, so we wanted to make sure first and foremost that they knew what to look out for,” Lile added.

Lile says the incident was quickly reported to police who have been actively searching for the suspect. The attacker was described as a 5’5’’, white male, with an average build in his 40s with whitish-blonde hair. He was wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs hat.

“We have so many young, single people who live in our neighborhood that use that trail on a daily basis, so we just want to make sure that there’s an increased awareness, that they’re making sure they’re paying attention to who is around them, and who’s approaching them on the trail,” Lile said.

The victim was treated and released at his own request. While he did not want to speak to FOX 4 about what happened to him, his supervisor says he’s shaken up, but not seriously injured.

Lile says the association is having meetings in the upcoming weeks to address residents’ concerns.