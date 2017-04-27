Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The author of "The Wahls Protocol Cooking for Life," Dr. Terry Wahls was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which confined her to a wheelchair for four years. She restored her health by eating foods specifically designed to help her brain. She now rides a bike to work at the University of Iowa where she's a professor of medicine.

Cooked greens with bacon and mushrooms

Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1-pound bacon, chopped into bite-size pieces

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 pound chopped kale or collard greens

Directions:

Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crispy. Add the mushrooms and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until they turn golden brown. Add the kale or collard greens and cook until they are wilted and bright green, about 2 minutes more, mixing everything together as it cooks. Serve hot.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.