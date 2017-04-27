Dinner and silent auction raises funds for Independence Officer Wagstaff’s recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff continues to recover from a shooting at Nebraska rehab facility. On Thursday night his church held a fundraiser for the injured officer and his family.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Raytown organized a dinner and silent auction at the church to help Wagstaff, his wife and his two children with ongoing costs of the rehab he’s now undergoing.

Since the shooting first happened as Officer Wagstaff was responding to a home invasion, the family has said little about the exact details of Officer Wagstaff’s condition. On Thursday church members were optimistic that Wagstaff is continuing to improve.

"We've believed all along he's going to have a complete recovery and that's what we've been praying for when he walks through our doors we'll know that our prayers have been answered," church volunteer Judy Taylor said.

"This is a long road to hoe for a very precious family and so anything that we can do and they are part of our family, so it the' right thing to do," Amber DiGiovanni, the chef who prepared the dinner said.

Several police officers from around the metro attended the fundraiser. We’ll know exactly how much was raised when they factor in all those silent auction bids on Friday.