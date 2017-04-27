Family of woman who died in Walmart parking lot call her death freak accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a 26-year-old woman who died while sitting in an SUV talking with a friend, is having trouble coming to grips with what some are describing as a freak accident.

Police discovered two bodies Sunday morning in the parking lot outside the Walmart store on Parallel Parkway.

KCK police are calling the deaths of Carolyn Williams, 26, and Trevor Roth, 30, an accident.

Detectives say an autopsy shows the two died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Both victims were sitting in Williams' SUV outside the store Saturday night. Williams' family says the two were probably talking, they did make a few phone calls, and may have been waiting for another friend.

All the while the vehicle engine ran. The family believes the 16-year-old SUV may have been running for more than six hours by the time police found the bodies.

Even though they were parked outside and had the windows cracked open, a detective told Williams' father the car he had given his daughter had an exhaust system problem. And that resulted in this tragedy.

"So many friends of hers would come up to me and tell me how good she was," said Twilla Williams, Carolyn's stepmom. "I know this was not something she planned to do. This was something that just, an accident you never dream. In fact it’s like a nightmare we can’t wake up from."

Carolyn Williams is survived by two young children, a 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. Her family hasn't told the kids about their mom yet. Relatives says Carolyn's children were her world. She had a certified nursing assistant license and was supposed to start a new job Tuesday.

Williams' family say they understand too well now why carbon monoxide is referred to as the silent killer.

The family is planning a celebration of Carolyn's life for May 6 at Wyandotte County Lake State Park.