KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's time to salute another Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week. This week it's a group that managed to stand out at the 90th annual KU Relays. Watch the video for FOX 4 Sports' report on St. Thomas Aquinas Track.
FOX 4 Team of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas Track
