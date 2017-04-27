Ft. Osage students describe growing fear after they were targets of violent threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Metro students are fearing they will be killed at school after a threat sends shock waves around classrooms this week. Two students at Fort Osage High School threatened to bring a gun to school and kill all African American students on Monday. Now FOX 4 is hearing from the targeted students and their growing fear.

"I'm tired of these "bleep bleep" around Fort Osage like you guys need to bleep die. One of these days I'm going to have enough and come to school with a gun and shoot all of you "bleep bleep". Go back to your bleep cotton fields."

It's what was sent to Fort Osage student Talicia Miles-Fisher and other African American students on Monday. A Snapchat message, that put the school on lockdown.

"I felt threatened. It was like wow you feel that this strongly that you want to bring a gun to school," Miles-Fisher said.

School representatives say the teens responsible were identified and punished, but they can't discuss specifics. Many students say that's not enough and feel as though there is a target on their backs.

"Makes me want to cry. I've never been called a bleep in my life."

"I feel different. I feel like since I'm a different race everybody's looking at me. Never knew people felt this way," student Mylan Harris said.

Students say the school is now divided by race more than ever. Students say they've heard parents say that the threatening message was just a joke, but none of the African American students are laughing.

"Do you really have this much hate in your heart? Even if this was a joke why do you feel like that's okay?" Miles-Fisher asked.

Students and parents held a rally Wednesday, demanding more answers from the district. They're glad the student was punished but they don't feel enough is being done to protect the lives of black students at Fort Osage.

"We have to unite and make sure this doesn't happen. Because warning becomes for distraction. I feel like if we let this go and we don't stay on this or just another voice it's been wiped away," parent Joy Fisher said.

The Ft. Osage School District is working with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which is also investigating this threat. The district is encouraging all parents with concerns to reach out to them.