Grandview among metro cities cracking down on roofing ‘sharks’ to protect property owners

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- One local city's leaders are warning homeowners about "sharks."

That's a nickname for unlicensed, uninsured roofing companies, who can't ensure their work. It has homeowners feeling uneasy about investing in work on their roofs, projects that can cost thousands of dollars.

Scott Karr, a building inspector with the city of Grandview, says most of those contractors, many of whom come into the metro from out-of-town, don't carry workman's compensation insurance. He says if their workers are hurt on the job, they can sue the owners of the property they're roofing.

Cities like Grandview are cracking down, trying to help protect property owners. Karr says he inspects as many as 60 roofs per month, a significant number of which are done by "sharks." When heavy weather sets in, like the storms Grandview saw in early March, it can set the stage for an influx of unlicensed contractors.

"We call it chumming the waters. When there's a big event like that, it brings people to the area," Karr told FOX 4 News.

In the Auburn Hills neighborhood, Kim Boykin and her family had a cleanup hob on their hands. Those March storms left her roof missing some shingles. Boykin, who lives in the home her mother owns, hired a roofing crew using an online resource, and the roofer assured her he was licensed.

"We were quite disappointed," Boykin said, recalling her reaction upon finding the contractor wasn't licensed.

A building inspector from Karr's office saw the entire thing, as a crew of four men worked on Boykin's roof. Karr says the roofer doesn't have a building license and can't ensure his work.

"They said they'd deal strictly and only with the insurance company. We felt uneasy about that," Boykin said.

The same "shark" put a roof on Geneva Hudson's home nextdoor to Boykin's home. The contractor also failed to purchase the city's roofing permit, which costs $35, for either job.

"It hurts to have to through something like this, and deal with someone who's underhanded," Hudson said.

Karr says Grandview building inspectors have caught dozens of roofing crews working without licenses. That means they'll be scrutinized through legal channels, and required to disassemble the roofs they've built for inspection.

"They go on the internet and they find these contractors," Karr said.

Karr, who has been a building inspector for 20 years, warns homeowners to ask for up-to-date licenses. He's worked for the city for 11 years, and says owners are at risk, because those crews don't carry workman's comp paperwork. Missouri state law requires them to provide insurance for their crews.

"If you don't have some type of insurance certificate on file, or some type of person who we can deal with, the homeowners have no recourse if there is a leak in the roof. We want to know who's out there. Who's in our neighborhoods. Who's walking door to door," Karr said on Thursday.

Residents in Raytown are also having trouble with "sharks," according to Tom Cole, Raytown's city spokesperson.

Boykin and Hudson say they wished they'd dug deeper for more information on their contractor, who received a strong rating from the Better Business Bureau. Karr says homeowners are welcome to call their respective city's inspection office to make sure their roofers are insured.