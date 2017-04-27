Hyde Park neighbors set back hundreds of dollars after tire slasher goes on spree up and down block

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in a Kansas City neighborhood are out hundreds of dollars after police say a man came through and slashed more than a dozen tires on cars parked along the street.

The slashing spree happened in the Hyde Park neighborhood near 36th and Warwick. Cars were parked along the street when witnesses say a man with a sharp knife walked along the curb and slashed multiple tires.

“My son came into our room, woke up, and woke us up, told us he heard loud popping sounds, looked out the window, there was a guy out here walking along, popping every tire as he went,” said victim Michael Whelan.

“An officer knocked on our door about 2:30 in the morning, and he let us know that tires all along the block had been slashed,” added Martha Bartell, another victim.

Around two on Saturday morning, police say they got called to 35th and Warwick in regard to a suspicious person.

“We came outside and looked at all the vehicles, you could come outside and it sounded like it was raining outside, there was just this sound of multiple tires hissing, we called the police, and they came out pretty quickly,” Whelan described. “It`s not very sensible, but we have a lot of fine drinking establishments nearby, so who knows what people`s priorities are at 2 in the morning.”

“It was like horror, I didn`t know what to do at that point, I had just had a flat tire earlier that week so it was just frustrating,” Bartell added. “It was really, really violating.”

According to police -- more than a dozen tires were damaged.

“It looked kind of like he had gone through and punched all the ones he could get,” said Bartell.

He said the man slashed her front and back right tires.

“We estimated probably he did more than $1,000 worth of damage on this street, just with our block,” Bartell said, “It`s going to set me back a while, I probably won`t have a savings for a couple of months, and that really hurts when you`re in my position in life, you`re trying to just get started... it`s just tough.”

“It seems so un-Kansas City-like to me. It`s probably just someone who`s mad at the world, and it`s odd that they would take it out on other people they don`t know,” she continued.

If you have any information on this you can call KCPD or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 (TIPS).