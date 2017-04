Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Sports memorabilia items from legendary Kansas City sportscaster Bill Grigsby went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It's a chance for Chiefs fans to own a piece of a legend, and in the words of Grigsby, "It's a beauuuuutiful day for an estate sale."

In addition to sports memorabilia there are awards, furniture, kitchen items and more that belonged to "Mr. Kansas City."

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Crooked Road in Parkville.