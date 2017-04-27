× Joe’s Weather Blog: Not a pleasant weekend (THU-4/27)

Well I think everyone is aware that a plan b or c might be the best route to go for the upcoming weekend. It won’t rain the entire weekend and there should be a time or two that it’s not doing much of anything…but it appears as though it will be a chilly weekend overall and wet for more than half the time. While flooding rains are NOT expected locally…we should see at least an additional 1-2″ of rain between what happens tonight and Monday…there is some upside as well.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers developing overnight with lows in the 40s

Friday: Maybe some brief morning showers then becoming variably cloudy and seasonable with highs well into the 60s

Saturday: Off and on rain and chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50°

Sunday: Off and on showers but we will probably be dry-slotted. So it may be more of a misty drizzly sort of day. Highs around 55° (it should be noted that there is some upside potential to the temperatures if the storm evolves differently).

Discussion:

More about out crummy weekend weather in a few minutes…thought I’d bring this to your attention…and that today marks the 6th anniversary of the deadly tornado outbreak in the SE part of the country.

It actually was a several day event…the previous day , the 26th, looked like this…

and if we go one day farther back (the 25th) it looked like this…

All told almost 500 reports of tornadoes…it’s an event that hasn’t be replicated since (thank goodness). In AL alone there were more than 60 tornadoes…

There is a ton of great information out there including all sorts of storm chasing videos…I make no promises if there is some NSFW language on these videos.

Something to remember…

While our local area this morning avoided frost and freezing temperatures…out west, where skies were clear…it tanked this morning (it may happen again on Monday AM too). The problem with that is concern for the wheat crop. It has progressed along because of the warmer weather this month and is ahead of schedule and as a result more vulnerable to freezing conditions. Check out the lows this morning via the KS Mesonet…

The concern is the cold and the length of sub-32° temperatures…

Some pretty good frost this morning on blooming wheat. Time will tell if there is any damage. 33-35 degrees. pic.twitter.com/jAj6sEaok4 — Scott Van Allen (@ScottVanAllen) April 27, 2017

The problem is a rather significant part of the wheat is in the “heading” stage…meaning it’s very vulnerable to freezing conditions…it’s actually about ready to pollinate in the next few days…so this would be pretty bad news IF there is damage to the crop out there.

#wheat #freeze this morning. Gypsum mesonet recorded 28.6. @KStateAgron says potential severe yield loss with two hours below 30 at heading. pic.twitter.com/kynfDADbJ9 — Justin Knopf (@jjknopf) April 27, 2017

Here is some additional late afternoon information from the K-State Agronomy folks…

Meanwhile as far as our storm goes…

The storm that will be affecting us over the weekend will create severe weather but not locally. Any severe weather would be well south and well east of the region I believe…

Closer to the KC area though will be the potential of flash flooding…but even this will be towards the I-44 corridor and points south area down towards AR.

The eventual storm itself is going to evolve from some fast moving jet stream winds that you can see crashing through the western part of the country on the water vapor..this will, in time create an upper level storm towards the 4 corner region of the US Saturday and then slowly move towards the TX Panhandle Sunday AM then curl up through our area Sunday PM and move into IA on Monday

That places our area in a prolonged period of moisture and rain chances, along with rather chilly temperatures.

There are still questions about how where the path of the upper level goes. It’s important because a farther south path would mean more rain for us…while a farther NW movement would mean more dry-slotting potential (cutting the rain totals somewhat).

I thought I’d show you a couple of comparisons…first between the NAM and GFS model…look for the different positioning of the upper level storm…use the slider bar to see the differences…slide it left or right!

Notice then how it affects the rain totals…

Now notice the differences between the GFS mdoel and the EURO model…the EURO is slower with the upper level storm on Sunday morning.

Also interesting is that there may be a rather significant winter element to this storm system including the potential of an accumulating snow in the western Plains and parts of the Rockies including a late season snow storm (maybe) for the Denver, CO area

There could be accumulating snow all the way up towards the upper Midwest out of this storm…

Significant snowfall may be possible in Wyoming and Colorado from an unusual spring weather event. Read more: https://t.co/RMiFSt5U9Y pic.twitter.com/A6Ch1az197 — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) April 27, 2017

For us though…it should stay too warm in the lower levels of the atmosphere…so instead of that concern…we get the gray drabs with mist/drizzle and occasional showers Sunday and Monday AM. Not pleasant.

As I mentioned though there will be times when not a lot is happening over the weekend because of the off and on nature of the event. IF you have Royals tickets for Saturday night or Sunday…I wouldn’t plan on NOT going at this point…dry slots are notoriously fickle and fast moving and not well forecast for timing purposes (they seem to almost always be 6-12 hours faster than model guidance suggests) but I would be prepared IF you go to have rain gear and chilly weather gear ready. I know they have a big crowd on Saturday night planned. The Royals may have to get creative with rescheduling if things don’t work out…because the White Sox come to town on Monday. Friday night’s game should be OK.

Our feature photo comes from Lee Taylor in Basehor, KS. Last weekend there was a nice rising moon with Venus thing happening!

Joe