Kansas City prep athlete, Mizzou DE Charles Harris prepared to hear name called at NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's the biggest day of Charles Harris' life, but you wouldn't know that if you asked him.

"I haven’t thought about it to much. Just going through it, just trying to get my workout in, and do the same thing every day," he said.

Harris is projected to be a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and instead of traveling to Philadelphia to take part in the festivities, he chose to stay at home to be with the people that helped get him to this point.

"I think that’s a testament to who he is as a person. These type of things, a lot of people are celebrating, having fun, but work never stops for him. Draft Day he is working," Dorian Giles, a life-long friend, said.

"It shows how loving of his family he is and how important it is for him to be surrounded by the people that he loves the most, especially on a big day like this," Akilia Harris, Charles' sister, said.

"He works out every single day, he works harder than anybody I know. He keeps us close to him, everybody who was with him are still with him now and he’s humble," Daisy Rushing, Harris' best friend, said.

That hard work also caught the attention of four-time All-Pro running back, and Harris' workout partner, Jamaal Charles.

"That tells your right there that he loves the game of football, he loves his craft. He goes in and shows the team that no matter if it’s Draft Day or not he is treating it like a regular day. Come in and get a workout in and show people that he is still hungry no matter what," Charles said.

For William Harris, Charles' father, the gravity of the moment has not yet sunk in, but he is excited for his son.

"I just have to wait until that moment happens hopefully this evening when his name is called. I’ll react when it happens. Either today or tomorrow he will still be my little boy, he is still Charles Harris," William said.

While Charles is excited to be in this position he knows Draft Day isn't the end of his hard work, it's just the beginning.

"It’s everything. I finally have the opportunity to feed my family, I have the opportunity to create better things for generations to come, and also help my family name. It’s awesome," Harris said. "I don’t want it to seem like I’m nonchalant, like I’m not thankful for this opportunity because I am but at the same time, I’m trying to dominate the league I’m not trying just to go there or be there."