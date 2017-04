× KC Forum: Therapy, Fundraiser and Autism

2017-17

https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/2017-17.mp3

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about therapy for children at the Children’s Therapy Services in Leawood. A family is stricken with a rare disease and one woman reaches out to spread the word and to help fundraise for a cure. We learn about autism and the various types along the spectrum.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com