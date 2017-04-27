KCATA proposes bus route changes but wants public feedback before finalizing plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people who use public transportation could be affected by proposed KCATA bus service route changes, but KCATA wants your feedback before they are finalized.

The KCATA is making these changes to 22 routes in order to make them more efficient because of lower ridership.

Three routes are expected to change significantly.

55: Will be merged with 40-Crossroads Plaza route. The route name will be 55 Universities/Crossroads

57 Wornall: Route frequencies on Saturday and Sunday would change from 30-minute to 90-minute service

135 Winnwood-69 Hwy: Route modified to include Gracemor neighborhood Route renumbered and renamed to 235 Winnwood/Gracemor.

The public meetings will give the nearly 70,000 people who ride metro buses every day a chance to offer up their comments and ask questions.

If you can't make any of the meetings, you can make a phone call, write or submit your comment online.

The first meeting is Thursday, April 27, 4 - 6 p.m., Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes, Kansas City, Mo.