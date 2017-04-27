Local family psychologist addresses how to bring up tough topics your kids are seeing on TV, phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," addresses serious topics that can be difficult for parents to bring up in conversation with their children.

FOX 4 invited family psychologist Dr. Wes Crenshaw into the studio Thursday to share insight on how parents can use these types of shows as teachable moments.

Dr. Wes then answered viewers questions on Facebook then addressed those most common questions on-air 30 minutes later. (That segment is available above). There was so much interest Dr. Wes sat down with FOX 4's Mark Alford for a Facebook live segment to answer more questions from parents. (Scroll down to watch that segment).

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

