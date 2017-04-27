× Man charged with murder, after victim found in KC with 20 stab wounds to head, neck, back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City man, Micah Dozier, is charged in Jackson County with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action, robbery and tampering with evidence, related to the murder of Michael Luckey, 29.

Police responded to 8100 Blue River Road on Wednesday, April 5th, at about 12:40 p.m., to investigate a person dead at that location. The victim was partially clothed, wrapped in a plastic tarp. Police say there were obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body and the coroner later determined Michael Luckey died after he was stabbed about 20 times in his head, neck and back.

Police say Luckey’s family told them that Luckey had driven to Kansas City from Osawatomie, Kan., on Tuesday, April 4th, to meet someone for sex.

At about 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5th, police responded to 8420 Park Ave., to an abandoned house where a vehicle was reported on fire. Police learned the vehicle was the one Luckey had driven to Kansas City.

Police say surveillance video they obtained that was time-stamped 4/5/17 showed three people, two young females and a male shopping, using Luckey’s credit card to purchase a cell phone, iPod, and clothing.

After further investigation, police brought in a juvenile girl who was accompanied by her mother. The girl stated she was present during the homicide. Police say she told them she set up a personal ad in order to solicit sex for money and admitted she claimed in the ad that she was an adult.

Police say Dozier and two others beat and stabbed Luckey then dumped his body.

So far there are no records that the others have been charged.