Man ordering sandwich at KC Jimmy Johns suddenly turns into angry, armed robber

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police released clear surveillance video of a armed robbery at the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Blvd.

The robbery happened just after 9:00 p.m., Wednesday. The man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pulled a gun instead of a wallet out of his pocket and pointed it at the cashier.

As you can see in the video, something the employees did or said made the man angry and he pointed the gun at the cashier’s head and yelled at someone else behind the counter. The cashier handed over the money and then tried to give the robber the whole cash register tray, but he pushed it back.

If you recognize the robber, please call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).