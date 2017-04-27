New cooling system will make ice surface smoother at Crown Center’s Ice Terrace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A holiday tradition is getting a makeover - albeit one you cannot see.

Crews are replacing the cooling pipes underneath the Crown Center Ice Terrace.

They tore up the old rink at the end of February, ending the ice skating season a bit early this year because of this project.

The old pipes were made of copper and after twenty years, they were no longer cooling the ice evenly. This new system will create a better ice surface.

"Hopefully this will last longer," Crown Center marketing manager Anne Deuschle said. "The old system had corroded somewhat so the coolant was not doing its job properly so we are hoping a new system and technology advances, this will be more energy efficient for us."

Crown Center is paying for the project with private money and are not releasing the total cost.

They plan to pour new concrete over the plastic piping system next week.