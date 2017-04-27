New Heritage Center in Johnson County just weeks from opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- In six short weeks, the new Johnson County Museum will open up in Overland Park.

They are getting ready to move artifacts and display cases from their old building in Shawnee to their new home.

The county has spent more than $20-million renovating the former King Louie Bowling Alley on 88th and Metcalf.

The museum is where the ice skating rink used to be, and they have a lot more space then before.

Every exhibit will be brand new, telling new stories about Johnson County history.

They even salvaged the old White Haven Motor Lodge sign and are thrilled to be in such an iconic building.

"We've been able to save this building and repurpose it and that is exciting in and of itself, but I also think we have a lot of great objects here at the museum and a lot of great stories to tell that many people probably are not aware of," JoCo. Museum Director. "And I think they'll really enjoy what they see here."

They are also in the process of building a brand new KidsScape, which will be more than twice as big as the old one.

The museum along with the rest of the new Arts and Heritage Center officially opens to the public on June 10.