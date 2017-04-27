× New, inspiring club at Olathe North H.S. grants 1st wish for 3-yr-old with leukemia

OLATHE– A boy in Olathe learned on Thursday that his wish to go to the beach and swim with sea turtles is coming true!

The Olathe North High School Wish Club raised more than $5,000 to fulfill the wish for the three-year-old little boy named Will, diagnosed with leukemia.

On Thursday morning, during an all-school assembly at Olathe North, 600 E Prairie Street, the Wish Club revealed to Will that his wish will be granted.

This school year, Olathe North started a brand-new club for students interested in making a difference in the Olathe community. The Olathe North Wish Club partnered with Make-A-Wish® Missouri to help grant wishes to children battling life-threatening medical conditions. This is the first wish the club has granted.

Will is currently in remission and will have monthly hospital visits and takes a chemotherapy pill nightly until December 2018.

