Olathe rolls out new crime monitoring tool for residents

OLATHE, Kan. -- The city of Olathe is rolling out a new stream-lined way for residents to get the latest crime stats, city tax information, and satisfaction surveys on park and recreation activities.

The new interactive dashboard basically puts city information on a handy, clickable website for instant information, replacing the often arduous task of sifting through dozens of pages of annual reports.

The city says the goal is to provide people in Olathe with the most value for every dollar. The website breaks it down into six key focus areas. Active lifestyle, economic vitality, financial, public safety, transportation and utility services. Those six focus areas were identified by the city council as the most important performance measures.

You can also find crime rate stats, fire calls and response time for emergency services on the dashboard. Some of these are measured annually, some bi-annually, are some are quarterly.

The other focus areas of the dashboard are navigated in the same manner. The city says it hopes all the information on the site will help positively impact the life of folks living there.