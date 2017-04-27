Playlist: Sounds of The K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baseball is back and even though our boys in blue are off to a bit of a rough start, it's safe to say that making a trip out to The K is always a fun experience, which is in large part due to the atmosphere and the music.

Local radio host for 95.7 The Vibe and 102.5 Jack fm, Ivani Bing stopped by the FOX 4 studio Wednesday with a playlist to get you ready for the Royals return to The K Friday. She also quizzed Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos on the boys in blue's walk up songs.

Click here to check out Ivani's walkup song playlist on Spotify.

Click here to check out Ivani's more sounds of The K playlist on Spotify.