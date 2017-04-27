Prosecutor supports Pembroke students working to raise money for teenage murder victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County's top prosecutor took her job to the County Club Plaza Thursday to help raise money for the family of a murder victim.

Jean Peters Baker said her office wants to help victims' family members as much as possible, but this case stood out a little bit.

"This is a case though that really did grab the hearts and minds of Kansas Citians," Baker said.

She said the idea for the fundraiser started when a group of 8th grade Pembroke students went to the Jackson County Courthouse for a "shadow day," to learn about the criminal justice system.

"They learned about this process. They learned how unkind this process can be to victim's families," Baker described.

That day, the students heard about the case of 14-year-old Alexis Kane, who was found murdered at the Bay Water Park in January 2015. Kane's mother works in the cafeteria at Pembroke, and between that personal tie and the fact that Alexis was their age when she died, the students said they felt motivated to help.

The kids, including Jean Peters Baker's son, hosted a fundraiser at T. Loft on the plaza Thursday.

People could buy flowers, and the cafe donated a portion of it's proceeds to the Kane family to help with financial burdens and counseling costs. Baker said the students have her full support in their quest to help.

"It's a place to find some measure of justice for what happens, but I think a greater measure of justice comes from the community as a whole wrapping arms around a victim's family and showing them we care about them," she said.

Baker agreed to manage the GoFundMe page for the students to make sure all of the money goes directly to the Kane family. The three men convicted of Kane's murder are awaiting their sentences.